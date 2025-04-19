Zacks Investment Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,610,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 270,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWI stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

