Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 90,078 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $13,399,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,951,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

