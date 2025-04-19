Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 697.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.82% of Valvoline worth $38,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Valvoline by 52.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $9,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

