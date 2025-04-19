Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,406 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Western Digital worth $29,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.68.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.51 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

