Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,788,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.