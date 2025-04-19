Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772,895 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $33,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

