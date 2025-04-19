PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 307.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364,926 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.35% of PagSeguro Digital worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.54 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

