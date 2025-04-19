Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,367,847 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367,847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

