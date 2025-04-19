TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 194,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,614,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.