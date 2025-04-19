Marshall Wace LLP Has $35.41 Million Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Viking worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Viking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

NYSE:VIK opened at $39.89 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

