Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,166,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 848,640 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,066,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 746,172 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $8,149,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $7,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealReal Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

