Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.98 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

DOCS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

