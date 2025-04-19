Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $592.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

