Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,040,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

