Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $132.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Barclays began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,270,000 after buying an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

