Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 546,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,714,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 182,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1376 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

