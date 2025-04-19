S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,384.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,718,000 after purchasing an additional 270,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.61. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

