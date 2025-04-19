Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HYBL opened at $27.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

