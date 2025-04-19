VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives $22.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE VFC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. VF has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in VF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in VF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

