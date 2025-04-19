Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $345,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

