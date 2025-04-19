Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

