ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGQ opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

