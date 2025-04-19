Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $96,698,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 591.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $101,951,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,915 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after buying an additional 402,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,019,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

