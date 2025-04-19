Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.12. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

