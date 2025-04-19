Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 279,418 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MFC opened at $28.60 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.