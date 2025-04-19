Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,507 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $390,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sysco by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,715,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,902,000 after acquiring an additional 517,219 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 209,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.