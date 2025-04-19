United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

