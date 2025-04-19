Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 468 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,229,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,691,000 after purchasing an additional 587,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,765,000 after buying an additional 145,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

