SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $128.21 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.