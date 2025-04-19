Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

