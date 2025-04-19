Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 206,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $322.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $132.11 and a one year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.