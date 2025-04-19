United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.