40,499 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Peak6 LLC

Peak6 LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.8 %

ALGT opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

