United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 110,019 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BP by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

BP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 353.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,375.00%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.