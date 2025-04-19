Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.48 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

