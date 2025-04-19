Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

MANH stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $270.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

