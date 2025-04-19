CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 49,906 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $47,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

CM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.