Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $52.57 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

