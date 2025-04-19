Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 312,400 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $51,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,831,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,720,000 after acquiring an additional 597,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,118,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TCOM opened at $54.85 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

