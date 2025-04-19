CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,154 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,739,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 911,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $561.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

