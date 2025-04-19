Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 88,309 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $44,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 514,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

