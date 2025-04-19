Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.49% of Stantec worth $43,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

