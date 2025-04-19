Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $67.08 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $67,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

