Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,215 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.51% of Enphase Energy worth $47,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

