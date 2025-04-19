Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $60.91 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 284,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 15,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

Globant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

