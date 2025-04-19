Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 79,112 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,112 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $56,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

MET stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.