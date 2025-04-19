XTX Topco Ltd Has $618,000 Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.