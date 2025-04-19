XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $24,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

