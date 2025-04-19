CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $143.66 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

