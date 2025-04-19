Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,044,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,322.80. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.